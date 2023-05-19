 Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar to welcome their first child; couple announce pregnancy with adorable post
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentRahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar to welcome their first child; couple announce pregnancy with adorable post

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar to welcome their first child; couple announce pregnancy with adorable post

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 09:41 AM IST
article-image

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar are all set to embrace parenthood.

On Thursday evening, the duo shared the good news with their fans and Instagram followers.

Disha and Rahul posted several images. The first image shows the duo twinning in black as Disha flaunts her baby bump for the first time.

They can be seen holding a black slate that has 'Mummy Daddy' written on it.

The couple also shared a picture and video of the sonogram wherein we see a glimpse of the baby.

Read Also
Video: Rahul Vaidya touches wife Disha Parmar's feet on Karwa Chauth, leaves fans impressed
article-image

"Hello from Mummy Daddy to be & the BABY," the duo captioned the post.

Celebs congratulate Rahul and Disha

As soon as Rahul and Divya dropped the update, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes.

"Congratulations," actor Jasmin Bhasin commented.

"Woohhhhhoooo congratulations," actor Anita Hassanandani wrote.

Read Also
Rahul Vaidya's adorable photos with wife Disha Parmar
article-image

Rahul and Disha's love story

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal.

Disha gained a lot of popularity for her performance in the Tv serial 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain Season 2' in which she was seen opposite actor Nakuul Mehta. On the other hand, Rahul rose to fame with his singing stint on 'Indian Iodl'.

Read Also
Photos: Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar lock lips on flight on first wedding anniversary
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar to welcome their first child; couple announce pregnancy with adorable...

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar to welcome their first child; couple announce pregnancy with adorable...

OTT Binge List: From Kathal to Kacchey Limbu, Hindi films/shows to watch online this weekend

OTT Binge List: From Kathal to Kacchey Limbu, Hindi films/shows to watch online this weekend

Jogira Sara Ra Ra actress Neha Sharma reveals how she survived in Bollywood despite being an...

Jogira Sara Ra Ra actress Neha Sharma reveals how she survived in Bollywood despite being an...

Breaking: Actor Ajaz Khan to be released on Friday on bail, wife Aisha is thankful

Breaking: Actor Ajaz Khan to be released on Friday on bail, wife Aisha is thankful

8 A.M. Metro Movie Review: Gulshan Devaiah-Saiyami Kher's bitter-sweet romance will tear you up

8 A.M. Metro Movie Review: Gulshan Devaiah-Saiyami Kher's bitter-sweet romance will tear you up