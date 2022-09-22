Rahul Vaidya's adorable photos with wife Disha Parmar

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2022
Singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to celebrate his 35th birthday on September 23, 2022
Here are some adorable pictures of Rahul and his wife Disha Parmar...
Rahul and Disha have never shied away from expressing their love for each other
Their love story became the talk of the town when Rahul proposed to Disha during his stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'
Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021
The wedding took place at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai
Rahul and Disha instantly became the audience's favourite couple and the two were spotted several times
While the two did a video song ‘Yaad Teri’ in January 2019, they again did a song ‘Madhanya’ which was their first song after their relationship became official
The couple is often seen spending quality time with each other
They are often seen sharing loved up pictures on their social media
The power couple is adored by fans and is popularly known as 'DisHul'
Thanks For Reading!