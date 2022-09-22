Rahul Vaidya's adorable photos with wife Disha Parmar

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 22, 2022

Singer Rahul Vaidya is all set to celebrate his 35th birthday on September 23, 2022

Here are some adorable pictures of Rahul and his wife Disha Parmar...

Rahul and Disha have never shied away from expressing their love for each other

Their love story became the talk of the town when Rahul proposed to Disha during his stint on 'Bigg Boss 14'

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021

The wedding took place at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai

Rahul and Disha instantly became the audience's favourite couple and the two were spotted several times

While the two did a video song ‘Yaad Teri’ in January 2019, they again did a song ‘Madhanya’ which was their first song after their relationship became official

The couple is often seen spending quality time with each other

They are often seen sharing loved up pictures on their social media

The power couple is adored by fans and is popularly known as 'DisHul'

