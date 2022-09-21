Inside Pics: Kareena Kapoor celebrates birthday with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday with her family and friends
Karisma posted an adorable pic in which Bebo can be seen cutting the cake with her son Jeh
Take a look at the decoration for Bebo's birthday celebration
Soha Ali Khan shared a boomerang on Instagram wishing Kareena a happy birthday
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena were spotted together before the birthday celebration
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kareena wore a beautiful short white dress along with matching heels. She carried a black bag to complete the look
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Saif and Kareena posed for the shutterbugs
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Jeh was also seen with his mumma
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Kareena was all smiles as she stepped out to celebrate her birthday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!