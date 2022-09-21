Inside Pics: Kareena Kapoor celebrates birthday with family

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 42nd birthday with her family and friends

Karisma posted an adorable pic in which Bebo can be seen cutting the cake with her son Jeh

Take a look at the decoration for Bebo's birthday celebration

Soha Ali Khan shared a boomerang on Instagram wishing Kareena a happy birthday

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena were spotted together before the birthday celebration

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena wore a beautiful short white dress along with matching heels. She carried a black bag to complete the look

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Saif and Kareena posed for the shutterbugs

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jeh was also seen with his mumma

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kareena was all smiles as she stepped out to celebrate her birthday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

