Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin opens up on relationship with Aly Goni, says 'hope it blossoms into something more beautiful'

Evicted contestant Jasmin Bhasin has opened up about her relationship with Bigg Boss 14 housemate Aly Goni. She hopes that her blossoming romance with him grows into something more beautiful and great things happen.

Aly entered the ongoing season of Bigg Boss a few weeks after the show began to lend support to his 'lady love' Jasmin. Soon, the two grew close.

"It is all about this beautiful feeling that there was, this realisation that it means more than friendship. When I got evicted it became such an emotional moment for us. That whole thing was very heart-touching for me and also something that is every girl's dream -- to be loved like this. It is a beautiful thing that both of us feel -- feeling in love is a beautiful feeling," Jasmin told IANS.