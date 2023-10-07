Bigg Boss 14 Fame Nikki Tamboli To Feature In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11? | Photo Via Instagram

Nikki Tamboli gained immense popularity after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. She emerged as the second runner-up of the show. Now, according to media reports, Tamboli has been approached to be a part of the 11th season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Although nothing has officially been confirmed from Nikki's end, it is being reported that the makers of the dance reality show are extremely keen on having her on the show to capitalise on her talent and stardom.

Further, the sources added that the makers of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa are well aware of Nikki's potential in terms of pulling people to the screen. Thus, they are putting their best foot forward to ensure that they have her onboard.

After Bigg Boss 14, Nikki also participated in the stunt-based reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which was filmed in Cape Town, where she finished in 10th place. Over the years, Tamboli has also been a part of many music videos.

She's all set to enter the OTT space with her upcoming release, ’Puppy Love', which also marks her debut in the format. Tanuj Virwani will also be a part of it. The actress will play the most important and germane character in the project, and the story revolves around her character itself.

