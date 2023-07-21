Nikki Tamboli: 'Won't Take Up Any Role Just To Be A Part Of Bollywood'

Actress and social media sensation Nikki Tamboli shot to fame after her stint on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. Later, she went on to participate in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' in which she emerged to be the second runner-up. Apart from reality shows and several music videos, Nikki has garnered a massive fan following with her social media presence. And now, she is finally set to venture into the OTT world with the film 'Puppy Love'.



In an exclusive chat with Free Press Journal, Nikki opens up about her upcoming film, being a part of Bollywood, tackling trolls on social media, and more. Excerpts:



Tell us about your role in Puppy Love?



In Puppy Love, I play a Punjabi NRI girl and in real life, I am very similar to the character. The makers felt I would be the ideal fit as my real-life bubbly personality is synonymous with the character. And since the story revolves around my character, it would be a nice opportunity to showcase my mettle and flair in the craft of acting.





You were one of the most popular contestants on 'Bigg Boss 14' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', but your fans did not see you much post the reality shows. Why is that so?



I have always been very meticulous about the kind of work I choose. For me, filtering is very important. I don't say yes to anything and everything just for the sake of it. For me, creative satisfaction is of utmost relevance and unless I feel that a project is exciting enough for me to allocate my time and energy, I don't go ahead with it. I would rather focus on limited good work and be seen selectively rather than being a jack of all trades and master of none.



You often receive hate for your bold looks on social media. How do you deal with it?



Right from my childhood, I've been very clear that come what may, I'll always be unabashedly myself. I am not going to change or adapt to someone else's requirements. If someone doesn't like me for who I am, I am fine with it. The flip side of the coin is that in this way, it is very clear that the ones who show their liking and affection towards me, genuinely appreciate me for who I am.





Does the hate and negativity affect you?



I have groomed my mind in such a way that negativity and trolling simply don't bother me. It doesn't even drain out an iota of my energy. The best way to deal with such things is to simply not deal with them. I am the same girl who decided to travel to South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi after my brother's demise. Even at that critical juncture in my life, I chose to prioritise my work. So if that couldn't take a toll on my mental health, what are we even talking about here?



Do you have plans to enter Bollywood?



That's certainly a part of my 'hit list'. Slowly and steadily, new avenues are opening up and I am getting the opportunity to showcase to the world that I am a lot more than just a pretty face. Having said that, I don't want to do anything and everything just to be a part of 'Bollywood'. The role has to justify my potential and it has to present me in a way I want to be presented. I am very particular about this and there's no compromise on this aspect.





What are the challenges you faced in showbiz?



Like everyone else, I too have had my fair share of challenges and hardships. But I have trained myself in such a way that come what may, I choose to rise like a phoenix from the ashes. It's never really easy for anyone, especially for a young girl, who started her career with zero connections in the industry. However, so far, things have been good and I am positive that with my hard work, patience and grit, it will be smooth in the future as well.



