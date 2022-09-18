Nikki Tamboli flaunts Rs 2.82 lakh bag amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2022

'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday night amid conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case

Nikki was dressed in a blue bodycon dress

But what caught the people's eyes was her white handbag which she had paired with her dress

Nikki was seen flaunting a Louis Vuitton sling bag worth a whopping Rs 2.82 lakh

The paps even complimented it and mentioned "Nice bag" as they clicked the actress

For the unversed, Nikki has been named as one of the four actresses who met conman Sukesh inside Tihar jail in 2018

As per reports, Nikki received Rs 3.5 lakh in cash from Sukesh along with an expensive Gucci handbag

Sukesh introduced himself as 'Shekhar' to Nikki and claimed to be a south film producer

Nikki has remained tightlipped about the case so far

