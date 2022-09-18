Nikki Tamboli flaunts Rs 2.82 lakh bag amid Sukesh Chandrashekhar case

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2022
'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday night amid conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's extortion case
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Nikki was dressed in a blue bodycon dress
But what caught the people's eyes was her white handbag which she had paired with her dress
Nikki was seen flaunting a Louis Vuitton sling bag worth a whopping Rs 2.82 lakh
The paps even complimented it and mentioned "Nice bag" as they clicked the actress
For the unversed, Nikki has been named as one of the four actresses who met conman Sukesh inside Tihar jail in 2018
As per reports, Nikki received Rs 3.5 lakh in cash from Sukesh along with an expensive Gucci handbag
Sukesh introduced himself as 'Shekhar' to Nikki and claimed to be a south film producer
Nikki has remained tightlipped about the case so far
