Nikki Tamboli On Being Called 'Porn Star' By Trolls: 'It Doesn't Stop My Rocking Life'

Nikki Tamboli | Instagram

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli opened up about online trolling and reacted to those calling her 'porn star'. Nikki is quite active on social media platforms and often shares pictures and videos to keep her fans entertained.

Nikki also makes heads turn every time she steps out in the city for her personal or professional work. Now, in one of her interviews, Nikki said she is not new to the concept of being trolled on social media.

For those unversed, the actress received a lot of hate for her latest pictures on Instagram. Some users also called her a 'porn star'. Reacting to the comments, Nikki said that she's not here to take 'validation' from trolls. She also stated that the nameless trolls doesn’t shake her sense of stability.

"Comparing me or anyone else to an adult film star is an insult to those ladies. Why demean a woman at the cost of another woman for no reason? Aren’t these the same horrendous individuals who enjoy similar adult films with their lustful eyes? Even an adult film star deserves respect on a humanitarian level," she told Hindustan Times.

Nikki said she does not get affected by the trolls and it doesn’t stop her 'rocking life'.

The actress and social media sensation shot to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 14. Later, she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in which she emerged to be the second runner-up. Over the years, she has also been a part of several music videos and films.