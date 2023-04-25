HOTNESS ALERT! Nikki Tamboli strikes BOLD poses on bed in see-through dress (WATCH)

Nikki Tamboli | Photo File

Bigg Boss Star Nikki Tamboli's sexy photos jave once again set the internet ablaze. Nikki Tamboli, the 26-year-old actress who shot to fame with the reality show 'Bigg Boss', is back in the limelight again.

This time, it's not for any controversy, but for her sizzling Instagram post that has taken the internet by storm.

Nikki Tamboli shares a sensuous post

In her latest post on Monday, Nikki was seen flaunting her curves in a bold sheer black cutout dress while lying sensuously in bed. The actress paired her racy look with minimal makeup and wrote, 'Dil awara' as the caption.

Earlier, Nikki had set the internet on fire by posing in a plunging black bodysuit that accentuated her ample cleavage. The actress had shared a sultry snap of herself posing on what appeared to be a bed with her denim open, showing off her enviable hourglass figure.

Nikki Tamboli has always been in the news for her bold fashion choices and daring outfits, and her latest post is no exception. The actress seems to be comfortable in her own skin and knows how to turn up the heat with her sexy looks.

On her involvement in 200-crore money launderimg case

However, it's not all sunshine and roses for Nikki Tamboli. Last year, her name was involved in a probe into the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

In September 2022, a Delhi Police team took Nikki and another actress inside the Tihar jail to "recreate" their alleged meeting with Sukesh as part of a probe into the extortion case.

According to Nikki's statement, she met Sukesh through Pinky Irani, who was a close aide and friend of the conman, and was introduced to him as 'Shekhar', a South Indian producer. Nikki reportedly met Sukesh twice inside the Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Nikki Tamboli's latest Instagram post may have set the internet ablaze, but her past association with the extortion case has also garnered attention. The actress has yet to comment on the matter, but her fans continue to shower her with love and support on social media.