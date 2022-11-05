Watch Chhori Teaser: Nikki Tamboli, Tanmay Ssingh come together for high-octane dance track

Bigg Boss fame Nikki Tamboli and actor Tanmay Ssingh will be seen together in the music video titled Chhori, which is a desi masala party song. This marks the first onscreen collaboration between Nikki and Tanmay, as they come together for this high octane dance track that’s guaranteed to have you on your feet.

Producers Shikha Kalra, Alim Morani and Prateek Chaurasia with Global Desi Records flag off their foray into the music industry with Chhori.

With vocals by Sonu Kakkar and Vee Kapoor, and music and lyrics by Danish Sabri who has penned tracks for several Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan films, Chhori is directed by Aslam Khan and Ravi Akhade.

The song has been shot on a lavish scale against a vibrant background that reflects its up-tempo vibe.

The anticipation for the song has reached a whole new high as the teaser of Chhori dropped earlier today, giving audiences a glimpse of Nikki and Tanmay's never-seen-before avatars.

Says Nikki Tamboli, "I'm really excited about Chhori because it allowed me to let go of all inhibitions and just have fun. I had an absolute blast filming this track and I hope audiences enjoy it."

Adds Tanmay Ssingh, "Global Desi Records were an amazing team to partner with. To add to that, I had Niki Tamboli who with her moves and screen presence completely matched my energy and enthusiasm. I can't wait for fans to watch 'Chhori' and enjoy the track."

Say producers, "We at Global Desi Records couldn't be more excited to make our inroad into the music industry. 'Chhori' was the perfect song to mark our very first musical offering- it's celebratory and high energy all the way; just the perfect start to the Global Desi Records journey."