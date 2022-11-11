Watch: Nikki Tamboli, Tanmay Ssingh's desi party song Chhori out

For Chhori, a desi masala party song, Global Desi Records in their very first musical offering, brought together Nikki Tamboli and Tanmay Ssingh.

The teaser of the song had fans excited as Nikki and Tanmay team up for the high-octane dance single that is sure to get you on your feet.

The song Chhori, written by Danish Sabri, features vocals from Sonu Kakkar and Vee Kapoor and is directed by Aslam Khan and Ravi Akhade. It was shot against a colourful backdrop to reflect the song's upbeat mood.

Chhori was launched with much fanfare at Angrezi Dhaba in Bandra, as guests grooved to the song with the energy being at an all-time high along with Nikki and Tanmay.

Talking about the song, Nikki said, “I’m looking forward to this song because the passion and love for dance has increased incredibly for me and luckily this song is a dance number where you just can’t stop grooving to it. I’m sure my audience will love this track."

Adds Tanmay Ssingh, “It was amazing working with Nikki Tamboli on this track and both of us brought our energy and enthusiasm to it in full strength. We hope audiences enjoy it.”

Says Sonu Kakkar, “The genre of the track allowed us to go crazy with the vocals. It’s a complete masala party song and was so much fun to record.”

Adds Vee Kapoor, ”The lyrics of Chhori are desi and quirky and we just brought in that flavour with our vocals.”

Add directors Aslam Khan and Ravi Akhade, “Everything from the colours, the elements, the props and the outfits used in Chhori reflect the mood and vibe of the track – it’s vibrant and up-tempo and audiences are going to love this one.”

Say Shikha Kalra, Alim Morani and Prateek Chaurasia of Global Desi Records, “Chhori is celebratory and high energy all the way through; just the perfect start to the Global Desi Records journey. We at Global Desi Records couldn't be more excited to make our inroad into the music industry with this track."

