Photos: Ayushmann Khurrana arrives in style at An Action Hero event

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2022

The makers of An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat, hosted a trailer preview event in Mumbai on Thursday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

It is the first ever film to host a red carpet trailer preview

Photo by Viral Bhayani

At the event, lead actors Ayushmann and Jaideep twinned in all-black outfits

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ayushmann was seen in a black jacket and matching pants

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Jaideep opted for a traditional black outfit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ayushmann arrived in a swanky blue car at the event

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ayushmann and Jaideep raised the heat with their intense encounters in their cars, giving a glimpse of their roles in the film

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The event was also attended by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The trailer will release on November 11 and the film will hit the big screens on December 2

Photo by Viral Bhayani

