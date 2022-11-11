Photos: Ayushmann Khurrana arrives in style at An Action Hero event

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 11, 2022
The makers of An Action Hero, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jaideep Ahlawat, hosted a trailer preview event in Mumbai on Thursday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
It is the first ever film to host a red carpet trailer preview

At the event, lead actors Ayushmann and Jaideep twinned in all-black outfits

Ayushmann was seen in a black jacket and matching pants

Jaideep opted for a traditional black outfit

Ayushmann arrived in a swanky blue car at the event

Ayushmann and Jaideep raised the heat with their intense encounters in their cars, giving a glimpse of their roles in the film

The event was also attended by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar

The trailer will release on November 11 and the film will hit the big screens on December 2

