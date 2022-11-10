Rajkummar Rao's Monica O My Darling red carpet premiere in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2022

The makers of Rajkummar Rao's upcoming movie 'Monica O My Darling' held a special screening for members of the film fraternity.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Also starring Huma Qureshi, 'Monica O My Darling', promises to be a tasteful neo-noir crime comedy thriller, and is set to debut on Netflix on November 11.

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Others present for the screening were Radhika Apte with Vijay Varma

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sikandar Kher who came with his parents and veteran actors Anupam and Kirron Kher

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Akansha and Anushka Ranjan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Radhika Madan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Kabir Khan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Shehnaaz Gill

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Abhishek Bachchan with Sikandar Kher and Vicky Kaushal

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Sonakshi Sinha

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Vaani Kapoor

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Arjun Kapoor

Photo by Viral Bhayani

