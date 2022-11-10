PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor cradles baby girl as he heads home with Alia Bhatt

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2022
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned home with their baby girl on Thursday morning
Photo by Viral Bhayani
New mommy Alia Bhatt kept it casual in a black shirt and golden earrings
She was seen smiling and playing with her newborn in the car
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranbir Kapoor was clicked with his baby princess in his arms
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The actor held his daughter close as the new parents made their way home
Photo by Viral Bhayani
While the paps could not get a picture of the baby, they definitely spotted Ranbir with his entire attention focused on his little one
Photo by Viral Bhayani
According to reports, Ranbir could not stop crying when he first held his baby girl in his arms
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The couple, who were blessed with their firstborn on November 6, made their way into their Bandra residence
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was all smiles as she too reached the actor's house
Photo by Viral Bhayani
