PHOTOS: Ranbir Kapoor cradles baby girl as he heads home with Alia Bhatt

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned home with their baby girl on Thursday morning

Photo by Viral Bhayani

New mommy Alia Bhatt kept it casual in a black shirt and golden earrings

She was seen smiling and playing with her newborn in the car

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir Kapoor was clicked with his baby princess in his arms

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor held his daughter close as the new parents made their way home

Photo by Viral Bhayani

While the paps could not get a picture of the baby, they definitely spotted Ranbir with his entire attention focused on his little one

Photo by Viral Bhayani

According to reports, Ranbir could not stop crying when he first held his baby girl in his arms

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The couple, who were blessed with their firstborn on November 6, made their way into their Bandra residence

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was all smiles as she too reached the actor's house

Photo by Viral Bhayani

