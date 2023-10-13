Bhumi Pednekar Trolled For Her ‘Kidney’ Outfit At An Award Show In Mumbai (WATCH) | Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently enjoying the acclaim for her recent hit film Thank You For Coming, graced an award ceremony in Mumbai on a Thursday evening. Bhumi donned an elegant navy blue satin gown that hugged her figure, featuring a stylish front slit. Her ensemble was strapless, complemented by a gracefully draping floor-length scarf around her neck.

However, as Bhumi’s videos and pictures were circulated on social media, she was brutally trolled for her fashionable outing. One user wrote, “Muze laga kidney bahar aayi hai.” “Ye do missile Israel ko de de bhen kaam ayge unke,” added another. Watch the video below.

Bhumi made her Bollywood with the film Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015 with Ayushmann Khurrana, where she received critical acclaim for her performance. Since then, she has appeared in various successful films, such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh, among others.

In Bhumi Pednekar's most recent film, Thank You For Coming, directed by Karan Boolani, she is joined by a talented ensemble cast that includes Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Sushant Divgikar, Karan Kundrra, and Anil Kapoor. The film centers around a group of five friends and their exploration of the concept of female sexual pleasure.

Receiving an overwhelmingly positive response for her role, Bhumi shared her thoughts with ANI, saying, "The media's comparisons of my performance in 'Thank You For Coming' to acting legends like Carole Lombard and Goldie Hawn are incredibly rewarding and will hold a special place in my heart. The recognition that I've delivered a performance of a lifetime is still surreal to me. I'm deeply grateful for all the love and appreciation I've been receiving."