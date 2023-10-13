Ananya Panday, Vijay Varma & Others Dazzle At Award Show In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023
Several Bollywood celebrities attended an award show in Mumbai on October 12. Shanaya Kapoor looked stunning in a thigh-high slit outfit. Take a look at photos of other celebs:
Bhumi Pednekar made heads turn in a black gown that hugged her figure, featuring a stylish front slit
Vijay Varma often experiments with his fashion choices and never fails to impress his fans
Maja Ma actress Barkha Singh channeled her inner mermaid as she opted for a beautiful gown
Rakul Preet Singh, who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday, looked gorgeous in a strapless off-white gown
Amol Parashar opted for an all-blue outfit
Vaani Kapoor was all smiles as she posed for the shutterbugs. She wore a gown with thigh-high slit and plunging neckline
Surveen Chawla looked smoking hot in a pink skirt high heels
Ananya Panday wore a black strapless gown and completed her look with minimal accessories
Kubbra Sait made heads turn in a silver gown. She tied her hair in a bun and was all smiles for the cameras
Drishyam actress Shriya Saran dazzled in a red and white mini off-shoulder dress
Amid the promotions of her upcoming film, Yaariyan 2, Divya Khosla Kumar attended the event in a red gown
Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil Khan, opted for an off-white pant suit
Alaya F wore a silver sheer gown which featured a thigh-high slit. She tied her hair in a bun
Janhvi Kapoor also opted for a silver cut out gown. She left her hair open and wore matching heels
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor looked beautiful in a black gown
Dhak Dhak actress Fatima Sana Shaikh wore a pink off-shoulder cut out gown
Photos by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!