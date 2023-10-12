Parineeti Chopra Kisses Raghav Chadha In UNSEEN Photos From Haldi Ceremony

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 12, 2023
Actress Parineeti Chopra shared several photos of her fun-filled haldi ceremony on Instagram
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti opted for off white and pink, respectively, for the pre-wedding festivity
While Raghav wore an off-white kurta pyjama, the bride looked gorgeous in a hot pink outfit with golden details
The couple is all smiles in the pictures from their haldi ceremony
Parineeti and Raghav also got romantic and mushy during the ceremony
In one of the photos, Parineeti is seen kissing Raghav as he blushed while posing for the camera
The couple was seen having a lot of fun and grooving
Parineeti and Raghav also performed some rituals before their friends and family members applied haldi on their faces
Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 in Udaipur
They have been sharing several pictures and videos from their wedding festivities with their fans and followers on social media
Among the guests who graced the wedding were Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, tennis legend Sania Mirza, AAP leader Sanjay Singh, designer Manish Malhotra, and others
The couple was earlier supposed to host a grand reception for their friends in Chandigarh. However, they later postponed it due to their work commitments
They have reportedly skipped their honeymoon too for similar reasons
