 Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Bookings: Costliest Ticket Of Kartik Aaryan's Film Gets SOLD OUT In Mumbai - Here's How Much It Costs
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Bookings: Costliest Ticket Of Kartik Aaryan's Film Gets SOLD OUT In Mumbai - Here's How Much It Costs

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Bookings: Costliest Ticket Of Kartik Aaryan's Film Gets SOLD OUT In Mumbai - Here's How Much It Costs

Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', set for a theatrical release on November 1, 2024. Advanced bookings are now open, and a search on BookMyShow reveals the highest ticket price in Mumbai is Rs 3,070 at Maison PVR: Jio World Drive in Bandra. Interestingly, seats for these premium tickets are already sold out.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, scheduled for a theatrical release on November 1, 2024, to coincide with Diwali. The horror-comedy also features Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, among others and it is set to clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again at the Hindi film box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally opened its advanced bookings and after a little search on BookMyShow, it shows that the most costliest ticket in Mumbai costs a whopping amount of Rs 3,070, inclusive of a Rs 70 convenience fee, at Maison PVR: Jio World Drive in Bandra. Remarkably, seats for these luxe superior tickets have already sold out.

Read Also
Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A...
article-image

Whereas in Delhi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's most expensive ticket is priced at 2,400 at PVR Director’s Cut, Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Has 9,70,25,119 Registered Voters, ECI Releases Updated Electoral List Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2024
Maharashtra Has 9,70,25,119 Registered Voters, ECI Releases Updated Electoral List Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2024
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Bookings: Costliest Ticket Of Kartik Aaryan's Film Gets SOLD OUT In Mumbai - Here's How Much It Costs
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Bookings: Costliest Ticket Of Kartik Aaryan's Film Gets SOLD OUT In Mumbai - Here's How Much It Costs
Korean Girl Tries Vada Pav During Her Visit To India; Viral Video Records Her Reaction To Trying The Dish For First Time
Korean Girl Tries Vada Pav During Her Visit To India; Viral Video Records Her Reaction To Trying The Dish For First Time
India's Gold Imports Surge 21.78% To $27 Billion Amid Festive Demand, Widening Trade Deficit To $137 Billion In H1 FY24
India's Gold Imports Surge 21.78% To $27 Billion Amid Festive Demand, Widening Trade Deficit To $137 Billion In H1 FY24
Read Also
Kartik Aaryan Addresses Box Office Pressure After Stree 2 Ahead Of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Release: 'No...
article-image

Kartik, who was paired with Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, accidentally revealed that she will also be part of the third instalment.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Dhamaka actor said, "We shot two climaxes for this film so that there's some confusion. In fact, what happened was that when the script came to all of us, except 5 of us, nobody had the last 15 pages. Even the AD (Assistant Director) or production teams had this script, without the climax. When we were shooting with Kiara – oh, sorry – when we were shooting with Vidya ji… (laughs). This isn't live, right? We've shot two climaxes. That's all I'd like to say. This is the first time that I've had to conceal a lot of things. It's a different space, a different film. But there'll be a lot of surprises and you'll enjoy the film when it comes out."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ananya Panday Cuts Cake With Paps Outside Mumbai Home After Midnight Birthday Bash With Walker...

Ananya Panday Cuts Cake With Paps Outside Mumbai Home After Midnight Birthday Bash With Walker...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Bookings: Costliest Ticket Of Kartik Aaryan's Film Gets SOLD OUT In Mumbai...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Bookings: Costliest Ticket Of Kartik Aaryan's Film Gets SOLD OUT In Mumbai...

Unseen Pictures Of Shivangi Joshi’s Dreamy Red Saree

Unseen Pictures Of Shivangi Joshi’s Dreamy Red Saree

'Our Love Story No Less Than Ramayana': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Sends Diwali Greetings To...

'Our Love Story No Less Than Ramayana': Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar Sends Diwali Greetings To...

Adam Levine's Maroon 5 To Debut In India: Know All About Tickets, Dates Venue & More

Adam Levine's Maroon 5 To Debut In India: Know All About Tickets, Dates Venue & More