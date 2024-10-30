Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Advance Bookings: Costliest Ticket Of Kartik Aaryan's Film Gets SOLD OUT In Mumbai - Here's How Much It Costs

Kartik Aaryan returns as Rooh Baba in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, scheduled for a theatrical release on November 1, 2024, to coincide with Diwali. The horror-comedy also features Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, among others and it is set to clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again at the Hindi film box office.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has finally opened its advanced bookings and after a little search on BookMyShow, it shows that the most costliest ticket in Mumbai costs a whopping amount of Rs 3,070, inclusive of a Rs 70 convenience fee, at Maison PVR: Jio World Drive in Bandra. Remarkably, seats for these luxe superior tickets have already sold out.

Whereas in Delhi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's most expensive ticket is priced at 2,400 at PVR Director’s Cut, Ambience Mall in Vasant Kunj.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Rajesh Sharma, among others.

Kartik, who was paired with Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, accidentally revealed that she will also be part of the third instalment.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the Dhamaka actor said, "We shot two climaxes for this film so that there's some confusion. In fact, what happened was that when the script came to all of us, except 5 of us, nobody had the last 15 pages. Even the AD (Assistant Director) or production teams had this script, without the climax. When we were shooting with Kiara – oh, sorry – when we were shooting with Vidya ji… (laughs). This isn't live, right? We've shot two climaxes. That's all I'd like to say. This is the first time that I've had to conceal a lot of things. It's a different space, a different film. But there'll be a lot of surprises and you'll enjoy the film when it comes out."