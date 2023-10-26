Bhojpuri Actress Mitali Sharma Caught Begging & Stealing On Mumbai Streets, Admitted To Mental Asylum: Report

Actress Mitali Sharma, who was once one of the most popular names in the Bhojpuri industry, has had a tragic downfall, so much so that she had to resort to begging and stealing to barely make a living for herself. As per information available, she was admitted to a mental asylum by cops, but there is no information about her whereabouts now.

Mitali's story is nothing short of a Bollywood film in itself, in which instead of rags to riches, the main character loses it all and is left alone struggling on a daily basis.

There was a time when Mitali was one of the most sought after names in the Bhojpuri film industry, and to achieve even greater heights, she moved to Mumbai, only to lose it all.

Mitali Sharma's tragic story

While at the peak of her career, Mitali moved to Mumbai to carve a place for herself in the Hindi film industry. However, she failed to bag good projects in the B-Town, and after a few odd projects, those stopped coming in too.

Mitali originally hailed from Delhi and her family too reportedly abandoned her when she decided to move to Mumbai.

Unable to secure work for herself in Mumbai and having nowhere to go, Mitali began begging on the streets of Lokhandwala in Mumbai to earn her daily bread.

When Mitali was caught for stealing

As per cops, Mitali was even caught for stealing on the streets of Lokhandwala and when the police tried to arrest her, she abused and attacked them before running away.

When she was eventually nabbed and taken to the police station, the first thing she asked them was to give her food.

Mitali, who was also struggling with depression and other mental health issues, was then admitted to the civic mental asylum in Thane. It is not known as to where the actress is today.

