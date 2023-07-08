FIR Against Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore Over Post On Urination Incident | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): FIR has been registered against Bhojpuri Singer Neha Singh Rathore for her social media post on Sidhi Pee-Gate. Rathore, known for her song 'UP me ka ba', has shared a post on her twitter account on the Sidhi incident.

The Habibganj police have registered a case against the twitter handle account holder. In her social media post, Rathore shared a picture depicting a half-naked man, presumably accused Pravesh Shukla, urinating on the tribal man Dashmat Rawat.

The man urinating was seen wearing a white half-sleeved shirt, a black cap, while his khaki shorts were kept aside. The FIR against the singer was lodged by BJP worker Suraj Khare at Habibganj police station alleging that Rathore was targeting RSS through her social media post.

The police station in-charge Manishraj Singh Bhadoria said FIR was lodged against the singer under Section 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later, Rathore also posted a message, saying, "A BJP leader has filed a case against me for criticising Sidhi's incident."

Earlier in February this year, Rathore was served a notice over her song 'UP Me Ka Ba' which criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over the death of a mother-daughter duo in Kanpur Dehat during an eviction drive.