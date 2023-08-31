Bhojpuri Actress Priyansu Singh Accuses Co-Star Puneet Singh Of Rape: 'He Grabbed My Hair, Made Me Do...'

Bhojpuri actress Priyansu Singh has filed an FIR against her co-star Puneet Singh Rajput and also accused her of raping her. According to media reports, the actress claimed that Puneet made her do unnatural physical things.

In an interview with ETimes, Priyansu said Puneet forced himself on her a couple of times and when the actress threatened him, he promised to marry her.

The popular Bhojpuri actress reportedly stated that she met Puneet on social media and he was 'very sweet and polite' to her initially. Priyansu also said that he used her to get into the film industry.

"He completely owned my trust. He always said that he would marry me. After some time, he also started visiting my place; he in fact shifted to my vicinity. One day, when I was all alone, he suddenly came to my house drunk and forcefully got physical with me. The next morning, when he regained consciousness, I cried and told him about the past night and the forceful act. I also warned him that I would go to the police station. He cried and apologised to me, and he also consoled me by saying that he would marry me soon once he convinced his family," the actress said.

She added, "He always said that he likes me and he would marry me. But Puneet did the same once again. He again forced himself on me. I was forced to do something I didn't want to do. He grabbed my hair and made me do unnatural things."

Priyansu and Puneet reportedly worked together in several Bhojpuri music videos. The actress filed an FIR on August 1, 2023.

