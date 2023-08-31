Actor Lilliput Criticises 90-Day Payment System In TV Industry: 'We Are Helpless'

Actor Lilliput has criticised the 90-day payment system in the television industry and called it 'inhuman'. The senior actor, best known for his roles in Gutur Gu 2, Vikram Aur Betaal and Dekh Bhai Dekh among other shows, said that actors shows be paid quickly and not 90 days after finishing their job.

In one of his latest interviews, Lilliput said that earlier, artists used to get their fees on the same days, however, he opened up about today's scenario and said that the artists have become 'helpless' because of the payment system.

"This is a very big tragedy for the industry. These people, be it the producers or channels, blame each other, but whatever it is, actors or technicians, they are helpless. Be it a washerman, doctor, merchant or anyone, nobody takes the money after 90 days. They need to be paid immediately," he told Rajshri.

Lilliput added, "This 90-day payment system is a sign of 'kalyug'. So much inhumanity? So much dishonesty? It’s not good. We need to improve and bring back the kindness."

In an earlier interview with PTI, producer JD Majethia had explained that there is a 60-90 day cycle for payments from advertisers to broadcasters to producers to artists and technicians.

"There is a minimum gap of two-three months from when we start shooting and when our shows go on air. Plus, there is GST that producers pay in advance and shoot expenses plus monthly salaries, which makes the cost of production high when the show goes on air. The 90-day cycle is decided keeping in mind all these variables," he had reportedly said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lilliput was last seen in the web series Mirzapur as Dadda Tyagi.

