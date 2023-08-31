Filmmaker Suneel Darshan Claims Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Owes Him ₹77.25 Lakh: 'Ran After Him For 4 Years'

Bollywood filmmaker Suneel Darshan recently levelled some shocking allegations against actor Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster, Gadar 2. Sunny was all over the news recently after he was accused of not paying dues worth Rs 56 crore to a bank, and now, Darshan has claimed that the actor owes him Rs 77.25 lakh.

Darshan also stated that the pending amount dates back to 1996, which was 27 years ago.

The filmmaker also stated that he chased the actor for several years before finally giving up and approaching the court for justice.

Suneel Darshan's shocking allegations against Sunny Deol

Darshan stated that back in 1996, Sunny sought the distribution rights of their film 'Ajay' as he wanted to start an international film distribution company. The actor reportedly convinced the filmmaker to get the money from London and promised to pay him back when he received the prints of the film from Darshan.

However, when Darshan actually asked him to return the huge amount, he stated that the actor ignored him and cited personal problems as the reason for not being able to pay the money back.

Darshan claimed that Sunny then asked him to help out with the production of a film that he was working on and adjust his pending dues along with it. "I had already done two films with Sunny and I believed him. Neither was the film completed, nor did I get any money. I ran after Sunny Deol for four years and he had some hits as well as some flops during that time. It was wrong, therefore I approached the court," the filmmaker stated.

'He never intended to return my money': Suneel Darshan

Darshan mentioned that even after everything that happened, Sunny promised to do a film with him and repay the money. "He would ask for changes in the script or claim a lack of dates and never completed the film. Basically, he never intended to pay my money," he claimed.

He went on to say that it has been 27 years and he is still waiting for the actor to return his money.

He also said that he tried to get an out of court settlement done but that could not happen, and that Sunny was no even ready to accept the court's decision. "Sunny has set up a lot of property but forgot to return others' money," he stated, adding that he has faith in the judiciary.

Interestingly, despite his feud with Sunny, Darshan collaborated with his brother Bobby Deol for three films -- Barsaat, Dosti: Friends Forever, Shakalaka Boom Boom.

