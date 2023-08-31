 Filmmaker Suneel Darshan Claims Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Owes Him ₹77.25 Lakh: 'Ran After Him For 4 Years'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentFilmmaker Suneel Darshan Claims Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Owes Him ₹77.25 Lakh: 'Ran After Him For 4 Years'

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan Claims Gadar 2 Star Sunny Deol Owes Him ₹77.25 Lakh: 'Ran After Him For 4 Years'

Darshan also stated that the pending amount dates back to 1996, which was 27 years ago.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 04:08 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood filmmaker Suneel Darshan recently levelled some shocking allegations against actor Sunny Deol, who is currently basking in the success of his blockbuster, Gadar 2. Sunny was all over the news recently after he was accused of not paying dues worth Rs 56 crore to a bank, and now, Darshan has claimed that the actor owes him Rs 77.25 lakh.

Darshan also stated that the pending amount dates back to 1996, which was 27 years ago.

The filmmaker also stated that he chased the actor for several years before finally giving up and approaching the court for justice.

Read Also
Sunny Deol Recalls Thrashing People During A Cricket Match Until Cops Took Him Away: 'They Threw...
article-image

Suneel Darshan's shocking allegations against Sunny Deol

Darshan stated that back in 1996, Sunny sought the distribution rights of their film 'Ajay' as he wanted to start an international film distribution company. The actor reportedly convinced the filmmaker to get the money from London and promised to pay him back when he received the prints of the film from Darshan.

However, when Darshan actually asked him to return the huge amount, he stated that the actor ignored him and cited personal problems as the reason for not being able to pay the money back.

Darshan claimed that Sunny then asked him to help out with the production of a film that he was working on and adjust his pending dues along with it. "I had already done two films with Sunny and I believed him. Neither was the film completed, nor did I get any money. I ran after Sunny Deol for four years and he had some hits as well as some flops during that time. It was wrong, therefore I approached the court," the filmmaker stated.

Read Also
Sunny Deol Reacts To Airport Incident Of Him Scolding A Fan While Taking Selfie: 'If I Meet Him...
article-image

'He never intended to return my money': Suneel Darshan

Darshan mentioned that even after everything that happened, Sunny promised to do a film with him and repay the money. "He would ask for changes in the script or claim a lack of dates and never completed the film. Basically, he never intended to pay my money," he claimed.

He went on to say that it has been 27 years and he is still waiting for the actor to return his money.

He also said that he tried to get an out of court settlement done but that could not happen, and that Sunny was no even ready to accept the court's decision. "Sunny has set up a lot of property but forgot to return others' money," he stated, adding that he has faith in the judiciary.

Interestingly, despite his feud with Sunny, Darshan collaborated with his brother Bobby Deol for three films -- Barsaat, Dosti: Friends Forever, Shakalaka Boom Boom.

Read Also
Sunny Deol Says Border 2 Got Shelved Because His Films Flopped: 'Now Everyone Wants To Make'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vijay Varma Gets Angry As Pap Asks Him About Maldives Vacation With Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia...

Vijay Varma Gets Angry As Pap Asks Him About Maldives Vacation With Girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia...

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar On Kaala: I Was Keen To Explore The Concept Of 'Reverse Hawala'

Filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar On Kaala: I Was Keen To Explore The Concept Of 'Reverse Hawala'

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Exotic Maldives Vacation

Inside Tamannaah Bhatia's Exotic Maldives Vacation

Shraddha Kapoor Expresses Gratitude As Stree Clocks 5 Years: 'It Holds Extremely Special Place In My...

Shraddha Kapoor Expresses Gratitude As Stree Clocks 5 Years: 'It Holds Extremely Special Place In My...

Rubina Dilaik Is Indeed Pregnant! Here's When She Will Welcome Her First Child With Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik Is Indeed Pregnant! Here's When She Will Welcome Her First Child With Abhinav Shukla