'Bell Pepper', 'Hot Air Balloon': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fans Are Aghast As She Walks Paris Fashion Week Ramp In Billowing Red Gown

Bollywood queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sashayed down the runway of the Paris Fashion Week on Monday evening wearing an extravagant red gown, and while the actress oozed confidence like the runway-pro that she is, her outfit left her fans aghast and horrified. Netizens slammed her stylists for making her wear the outfit at such a prestigious platform and went on to compare it with a bell pepper and hot air balloon.

Aishwarya donned a red balloon hem dress with a dramatic train attached to it, carrying the words 'We Are Worth It', the tagline of the brand L'Oreal Paris that she represented. She let her hair down in loose waves and did not miss out on her usual shade of bold red lipstick.

Aishwarya's look seemed to be an array of faux pas, first with the gown just blowing up around her with no shape or structure, then the train malfunctioning just as she took the centre-stage, and finally, the train getting reattached to her mysteriously with her team members rushing to fix it for one last look on the ramp.

"I thought there was a reveal situation going to happen but a red rug sack with armholes is drag," a disappointed user wrote on Instagram, while another stated, "They sabotaged her walk! What upside hot air balloon was happening there."

"This is how I step out of my bed in winters," a netizen commented, and another quipped, "The bell pepperification of ARB in a nighty".

But what was commendable in the entire fiasco was Aishwarya herself and her confidence. The actress did not bat an eyelid when her train got detached, greeted the crowd with a Namaste, and blew flying kisses before walking off.

"Yes her stylist is horrible but my god that face card does not decline and her Queen energy!" a fan mentioned. "But look at her beautiful face and confidence… even though her hair looks like it’s not been done, that hem doesn’t allow her to walk properly, yet she owned the stage and looked like it was all completely normal," another fan gushed.

Earlier in the day, Aishwarya was seen hanging out with her friends at the Paris Fashion Week, wearing a long blazer coat and putting her hair up in a dramatic updo. She also had her daughter Aaradhya by her side.

On the work front, Aishwarya recently won the Best Actress award at SIIMA 2024 for her role in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, and there too, her daughter was her biggest cheerleader in the crowd.