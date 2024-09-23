Aishwarya Rai Wears Wedding Ring Again After Grabbing Eyeballs Without It Amid Divorce Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan (VIDEO)

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making headlines for quite some time now over rumoured trouble in her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan. In the midst of this, the actress was spotted at the Paris Fashion Week recently, and eagle-eyed fans noticed that she was wearing her wedding ring, something that she was spotted without during her last few appearances.

In the video, Aishwarya can be seen interacting with people at the Paris Fashion Week and while at it, she flaunted her unique V-shaped ring. The specific kind of ring is called the 'vanki' ring and it is significant to give off the marital status of a woman in the Mangalorean culture that the actress hails from.

Aishwarya donned a floral jacket with wide-legged pants and was all smiles as she interacted with her team members and other people at the Paris Fashion Week venue. As usual, she was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya.

The actress wearing the ring came as a surprise for her fans as she was spotted multiple times in the past few days without it. Recently, she attended the SIIMA 2024 in Dubai, where she was honoured with the Best Actress Award for her work in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. At the event, she was spotted without her wedding ring.

Our Nandini #AishwaryaRai 's win last night n Aaradhya's Hug Precious ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8YjojE0RoW — Aishwarya Rai - FC (@FabulousAish) September 16, 2024

During the Ambani wedding too, Aishwarya reached the venue with her daughter, while Abhishek arrived with the rest of the Bachchan family. Reports of the two heading for a divorce have been doing the rounds for quite some time now, however, neither of them has addressed the chatter.