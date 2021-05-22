Being Salman Khan: The most-Wanted Bhai! Fans share memories of watching the actor's movies in theatres

For the last 10 years Anirban Banerjee has never missed the first-day first-show of a Salman Khan film. A civil engineer by profession he has been posted in various small towns in remote areas of Bihar and West Bengal, some of which didn’t have cinema halls. But, he never missed out on a show, even if it meant travelling to another town or city to watch Salman Khan’s movie. “Every time there is a new release, I make it a point to catch the first show at any cost. There have been times where I have worked in small towns with no cinema halls. On such instances, I would wake up at three in the morning, board a mail train and get off at New Jalpaiguri. Then I would drive down to the nearest cinema hall in Siliguri (a district town in West Bengal), to catch the first show. After the show, I would treat myself at my favourite restaurant and travel back to my workplace. Of course, I had to take leave for the entire day and sometimes my friends also joined me in this outing. In fact, we looked forward to such outings,” Anirban said.

Agastya Patra is another such fan who never misses a Salman Khan film. “I remember my mother once locked me up in my room because I hadn’t done well in the exams. My marks were dismal. But I had already made plans to watch Wanted, which was releasing the next day. I remember jumping terraces from our ancestral home in old Delhi, meeting my friends in secret and running away to watch the film. After spending the whole day out when I finally reached home, my mother was livid. But I didn’t care, I didn’t want to miss the show. That was my only priority then!” he recalled while reminiscing about his school days. Agastya is now a software engineer based in New Delhi.