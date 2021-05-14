Salman Khan opens up about releasing Radhe on OTT, the pandemic and working with Prabhudheva

Radhe will be missing a theatrical release...

As much as I am missing the big screen, Radhe is missing it too. This film is made for the big screen, and we had decided that we would be coming out this Eid. We were under lockdown so theatre owners were not in favour of the release and since we all were going through a miserable time, we thought it would be better to give the OTT a go. After things got a bit better, we again announced the theatrical release of the film, but then the lockdown was imposed again. We thought the lockdown won't last for too long, and theatres would be able to operate with 30-50% occupancy, but that did not happen. However, all this I feel happened for the good because what if, God forbid, even a single audience member would have been Covid positive, I would feel this has happened because of us. But, when things go back to normal, we will re-release the film in the theatres.

Could you elaborate on Radhe’s OTT release?

We have partnered with Zee because of which we will face losses along with them. But we decided to bring the film in such unprecedented times so that the audiences could entertain themselves. The film is getting a theatrical release overseas but in India, there are few theatres operating. And, wherever the film releases, we aren't going to get anything major out of it. On other days, we charge 350, 250, and 150 but this time, we aren't charging anything. So, fulfilling the commitment was the right thing to do in the lockdown as the fans can get entertained at a very meagre cost as compared to what it would have been if they saw the film in the theatres. It is good to watch the film in the safe environment of your house.