'Next time you will see a mota parda': Salman Khan on his no-kissing policy in 'Radhe'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was seen kissing Disha Patani in 'Radhe' trailer, has said that the next time he kisses a co-star he will use a curtain.
In the trailer of his highly-anticipated film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Salman appeared to be locking lips with Disha.
The one-second kiss features the silhouettes of Salman and Disha.
However, the actor - who has a longstanding 'no-kissing' policy in films-- had apparently used duck tape for the scene.
Now, in a recent interview, Salman has shared his funny take on how he will keep following the decades-old policy.
"No, no...maybe next time you will see a mota parda (thick curtain) in between me and the heroine but I am not breaking the no-kissing policy on-screen." the 'Sultan' actor told Zoom TV.
Speaking of 'Radhe', the film marks the coming together of Salman and filmmaker Prabhudheva, as well as of Salman and Disha. While the director-actor duo had worked together on Wanted, Disha and Salman briefly shared screen space in the film Bharat.
Although the Prabhu Deva-directed action drama will release on the big screen on May 13 in many countries abroad, it is unlikely to keep its date with a theatrical release in India given the current COVID-19 situation, which has forced closure of cinema halls.
With less than a week to go for the film's release, Salman fans in India will have to watch the film digitally.
The film will simultaneously release on the pay-per-view platform Zeeplex.
