'Next time you will see a mota parda': Salman Khan on his no-kissing policy in 'Radhe'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was seen kissing Disha Patani in 'Radhe' trailer, has said that the next time he kisses a co-star he will use a curtain.

In the trailer of his highly-anticipated film 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', Salman appeared to be locking lips with Disha.

The one-second kiss features the silhouettes of Salman and Disha.

However, the actor - who has a longstanding 'no-kissing' policy in films-- had apparently used duck tape for the scene.

Now, in a recent interview, Salman has shared his funny take on how he will keep following the decades-old policy.