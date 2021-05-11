'We have nephews and nieces who are afraid they might get influenced': Salman Khan on drug mafia in 'Radhe'

Salman Khan’s action thriller "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" is the superstar's Eid bonanza for 2021. In an interaction with journalists, the actor described the plot of the film which revolves around eradicating the drug mafia in Mumbai.

The issue has been a burning topic ever since the demise of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, following which the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) initiated a crackdown on drugs in the maximum city, which also involved summoning celebs and filmmakers of the tinsel town.

Weighing in on the same, Salman said that the film was completed way before the drug racked was exposed in Maharashtra.

He further asserted that he is completely against drugs, especially the people who sell it.

“People are earning their bread and butter by destroying kids’ lives and I think that’s disgusting,” said Khan.

He further added, “We have nephews and nieces in our families who are very young and we are constantly afraid that they might get influenced by some of their friends who might be into (drugs). That friend will always encourage another person to take it so that he’s not the only one doing it.”

Salman said that the plot of “Radhe” touches upon how this affects parents or family members who equally suffer.

Salman, who is also a producer of the film, is candid enough to say he will lose money on "Radhe" and, with an apology to theatre owners, adds that he plans to re-release the film on big screen once normalcy returns.

Eid this year is going to be different, and Salman urges fans not to gather outside his house or any other actor's house.

"It will be very different. Everyone will be in their own rooms. I live downstairs and mum and dad live upstairs. Family like my brothers and sisters will come. I hope there is no crowd outside my house or any star's house. Nobody should be there," he says.

The film directed by Prabhu Deva also stars Disha Patani, Arjun Kanungo and Randeep Hooda.