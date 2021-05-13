Hours after release of Salman Khan's 'Radhe', Zee5 server crashes due to heavy traffic

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released in theatres internationally and on streaming platform ZEE5 and ZeePlex in India on Thursday.

The film sent the digital platform’s servers crashing after a large number of people logged in to watch the action-thriller.

The official Twitter handle of ZEE5 Premium tweeted, "Thank you for the unprecedented love, will be back soon." The server crashed due to heavy traffic that the ZEE5 platform was unable to support.