Hours after release of Salman Khan's 'Radhe', Zee5 server crashes due to heavy traffic

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s latest film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released in theatres internationally and on streaming platform ZEE5 and ZeePlex in India on Thursday.
The film sent the digital platform’s servers crashing after a large number of people logged in to watch the action-thriller.
The official Twitter handle of ZEE5 Premium tweeted, "Thank you for the unprecedented love, will be back soon." The server crashed due to heavy traffic that the ZEE5 platform was unable to support.
While some people were able to stream the full movie without interruption, several others complained of not being able to watch the film as they waited for the service to resume.
Meanwhile, moments after the film released, fans declared the film a 'blockbuster' and 'mass entertainer.'
Radhe also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. It is directed by Prabhudheva.
Meanwhile, ahead of Radhe's release, Salman sent out a message seeking a commitment from people to watch the movie on the right platform. He posted an Instagram video and said, "A lot of efforts are put in while making a movie, and it is very disheartening when some people do piracy and watch the film."
However, despite the appeal, the film has reportedly been leaked by the group Tamilrockers and is also available on several Telegram channels for free.
He also urged his fans not to gather outside his residence.
