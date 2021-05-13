'Radhe' Early Reviews: Netizens declare Salman Khan's film a 'blockbuster'

Fulfilling his Eid promise, Salman Khan has released one of his most-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Thursday.
The film is out in the theatres wherever they are open and for those who want to watch Radhe from the comfort of their homes, it is available on ZEE5’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex.
Within minutes of its release, fans have already declared the film a 'blockbuster' and 'mass entertainer.'
However, a section of social media users termed it as 'boring'.
Check out Radhe movie review and netizens' reactions:
The film also stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles. Directed by Prabhudheva, Radhe seems like a quintessential Salman Khan action-entertainer.
Meanwhile, ahead of Radhe release, Salman sent out a message seeking a commitment from people to watch the movie on the right platform. He posted an Instagram video and said, "A lot of efforts are put in while making a movie, and it is very disheartening when some people do piracy and watch the film."
He also urged his fans not to gather outside his residence.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)