'Radhe' Early Reviews: Netizens declare Salman Khan's film a 'blockbuster'

Fulfilling his Eid promise, Salman Khan has released one of his most-anticipated film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on Thursday.

The film is out in the theatres wherever they are open and for those who want to watch Radhe from the comfort of their homes, it is available on ZEE5’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex.

Within minutes of its release, fans have already declared the film a 'blockbuster' and 'mass entertainer.'

However, a section of social media users termed it as 'boring'.

Check out Radhe movie review and netizens' reactions: