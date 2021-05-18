Prabhudeva talks about working with Salman Khan, the pandemic's impact on content, and the future of movies

Has the pandemic then forced the makers to change narratives and storylines in films? “Of course, there will be an impact on storylines. Not just that, the shooting process will also get affected. Looking at the restrictions and strict protocols, it will surely hamper the way a script is written. Foreign travel is restricted, large audiences for shoots are disallowed too! Stories will definitely change with the changing circumstances,” he said.

Recalling how the shoot for Radhe was stalled last year due to the lockdown, he says: “By god’s grace we had finished almost everything. Only two songs and some work were left to be done before the lockdown was announced. About 98 per cent of the film was done before the lockdown. When we resumed shooting, we knew what we wanted to shoot and so we wrapped up everything as soon as we got the chance to do it. Even if we had to shoot Radhe a year later, we would do it the same way as we have done it now.”