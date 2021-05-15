Watch: Salman Khan saves Disha Patani from falling in 'Zoom Zoom' BTS clip during 'Radhe' shoot

Makers of Salman Khan’s latest release ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ dropped another BTS clip featuring the song “Zoom Zoom” alongside Disha Patani.
In the video, Disha can be seen losing her balance during one of the steps and Salman comes to her rescue, saving her from falling.
Earlier, Disha spilled the beans on the superstar's dancing skills in their song 'Seeti Maar'.
She had said, “It’s always so much fun working with Salman sir. It’s like when he performs, he doesn’t have a care in the world, he dances like nobody is watching. I think that is a part of his swag that’s something that nobody can do. We really had some difficult steps. He didn’t even once say no for anything. Improvised also a lot. He just makes it look so effortless. Nobody can dance like him and he has his own style.”
Meanwhile, “Zoom Zoom” is choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves and sung by Ash King and Iulia Vantur and composed by veterans Sajid Wajid.
The song, with its quirky lyrics, penned by Kunaal Vermaa, has all the ingredients of a chartbuster, and is guaranteed to get you on your feet with its beats.
Salman Khan essays a cop who pledges to clean the city in 'Radhe: Your Most wanted Bhai'. He is seen romancing Disha Patani in the movie. Alongside Salman and Disha, 'Radhe' also stars Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.
The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.
The movie was released in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13, 2021. The film is available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay-per-view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and leading DTH operators.
