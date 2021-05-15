Watch: Salman Khan saves Disha Patani from falling in 'Zoom Zoom' BTS clip during 'Radhe' shoot

Earlier, Disha spilled the beans on the superstar's dancing skills in their song 'Seeti Maar'.

She had said, “It’s always so much fun working with Salman sir. It’s like when he performs, he doesn’t have a care in the world, he dances like nobody is watching. I think that is a part of his swag that’s something that nobody can do. We really had some difficult steps. He didn’t even once say no for anything. Improvised also a lot. He just makes it look so effortless. Nobody can dance like him and he has his own style.”

Meanwhile, “Zoom Zoom” is choreographed by Caesar Gonsalves and sung by Ash King and Iulia Vantur and composed by veterans Sajid Wajid.

The song, with its quirky lyrics, penned by Kunaal Vermaa, has all the ingredients of a chartbuster, and is guaranteed to get you on your feet with its beats.