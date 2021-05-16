Radhe piracy: Salman Khan lodges plaint with Cyber police

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s team has filed a written complaint with the Cyber Police in BKC on Saturday after his latest release 'Radhe' had surfaced on pirated websites, including messaging platforms, days after being released on OTT platforms.

The actor took to Twitter and warned people who were involved in the piracy of serious action from the Cyber Cell. The cyber police are tracking the online site source through which the pirated version of the movie has been and tracking the phone numbers involved in this act of piracy.

On Saturday, the actor had tweeted, “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of Rs 249 per view. In spite of that Pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well.

He added, “Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber Cell.”

Acting on the complaint letter submitted by the actor's team and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), the Cyber Police are probing the matter and have initiated an inquiry to track the source of the sites, leak on which the pirated videos were uploaded. Police have not registered a First Information Report (FIR), and are trying to ascertain the accused.

ZEE said in a press statement in connection to the piracy of their film, Radhe, "People engaged in spreading the illegal version of the film, are not just embracing piracy, but are also negatively impacting the growth of the industry and the livelihoods of the people working for it round the clock. The appeal is being made to all the responsible citizens, asking them to say no to piracy and to consume entertainment or information content only through official platforms."