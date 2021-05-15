Radhe review: Jaded screenplay, trite action sequences add to the mess that this Salman Khan-starrer is

When the drug mafia succeeds in his endeavour, the policemen look for a solution, which appears in the form of a suspended police officer, Radhe. He is called back and, as expected, arrives in style. It takes about two hours for Radhe to tick all the predictable boxes, before he nabs the kingpin. He romances Diya with corny lines, sheds his shirt to show off his VFX-ed abs, does the daring chases in cars and even jumps on to a helicopter. Most of the characters in this film, which includes the assistant police commissioner (Jackie Shroff) and an assortment of henchmen, are bumbling fumbling idiots. It is evident that by now Prabhudheva considers the audience as one of those too. An unbelievably jaded screenplay, trite action and romance sequences, shoddy editing add to the mess that this film is.

Salman sleep walks through the film. It looks like for some scenes he has given his shots in his bedroom while the rest of the characters were fitted in around him later. There is one scene that is shot right outside the gate of his building. Well, this could be Salman’s version of working from home. Randeep Hooda, a brilliant actor that he is, manages to shine despite the half-baked character he plays. Why he takes up such roles is a mystery. Disha Patani looks glamorous and decades younger than Salman and Jackie, who plays her brother.