'Radhe' is Salman Khan's second lowest-rated film on IMDb, gets a rating of 2.3

Salman Khan and Disha Patani's recently-released film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has become one of the lowest-rated films of the superstar on IMDb.

The ratings suggest that it did not impress those who watched it as it secured a low rating of 2.3. However, his 2018 film Race 3 remains the lowest-rated Salman Khan starrer with a score of 1.9.

Radhe, directed by Prabhudeva, is an action drama that sees Salman essaying the role of a cop and likes to do things his way to get justice restored in society.

Fans of the actor had high expectations from the film just like any other Salman project. Also, hours after it released, the film crashed the servers of Zee5 after a large number of people logged in to watch the action-thriller.