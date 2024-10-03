Barun Sobti Reveals If Looks Matter In TV Industry: 'When I Came, Makers Used To Say...'

Barun Sobit |

Actor Barun Sobit is best known for playing the roles of Arnav Singh Raizada in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon and Nikhil Nair in Asur. In one of his recent interviews, the actor opened up about how important are good looks to be a part of the industry.

He stated that, earlier, it was different when he joined the television industry, as the makers of shows used to consider looks but with time, things have changed.

Speaking to Digital Commentary's Unfolding Talents Podcast, he said, "When I came, uss time pe log baat bhi karte the, not the audience but the people who are making the show, woh hi aisi baate karte the, 'Haa ye accha lagta hai isse le lo, bina test kiye'."

He further added that now times have changed and it does not depend on looks.

"Now, I think the wave of content is quality; the audacious filmmakers don't depend on looks. They want to hire decent-looking people who are good performers and make them look apart. I remember, when we were shooting for Kohrra, I had a lot of look tests, and we were thinking what we were going to do. The change in look was director Randeep Jha's idea ki 'Barun ke liye mujhe koi fan nahi chahiye, mujhe mere show ke liye chahiye'," he added.

Barun has been a part of many television shows such as Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Dill Mill Gayye, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and more.



On the work front, Barun was last seen in Rakshak - India's Brave 2. In which he played the role of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh. The action drama starred Surbhi Chandna and Vishwas Kini in pivotal roles. It was released on February 22, 2024, on Amazon MiniTV. It is directed by Ajay Bhuyan and Karishmaa Oluchi.



He will be in the web series Raat Jawaan Hai, in which he will be playing the role of Avinash. The show stars Anjali Anand and Priya Bapat in the lead roles. Raat Jawaan Hai is set to stream from 11th October on Sony LIV. The comedy-drama series is directed by Sumeet Vyas.