Asur 2 actor Barun Sobti's uber-cool beard looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
From the moment Asur 2 actor Barun Sobti graced the screen in 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', his bearded look became a big hit, leaving fans swooning.
So don't miss a chance & scroll to witness his uber-cool beard looks!
Beard game strong: Where style meets masculinity
Commanding attention: Elevating his style with a well-groomed beard.
One with 'Kala Chashma' is unmissable.
Grow, groom, conquer: With every smile, he can effrtlessly win the heart of his fans.
Shaving a bit won't make him look less hotter
With his beard as his loyal companion, Barun effortlessly exudes a timeless charm.
A vision in white making the days of his fans 'fully bright'.
Growing a beard, making a statement.
Beards are the new black: Staying trendy, staying bearded.
Unleashing inner badass: Rocking a beard with utmost onfidence.
Time to say 'bye' to Varun - your 'Arnav Singh Raizada'.
Thanks For Reading!