Asur 2 actor Barun Sobti's uber-cool beard looks

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023

From the moment Asur 2 actor Barun Sobti graced the screen in 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', his bearded look became a big hit, leaving fans swooning.

Instagram

So don't miss a chance & scroll to witness his uber-cool beard looks!

Instagram

Beard game strong: Where style meets masculinity

Instagram

Commanding attention: Elevating his style with a well-groomed beard.

Instagram

One with 'Kala Chashma' is unmissable.

Instagram

Grow, groom, conquer: With every smile, he can effrtlessly win the heart of his fans.

Instagram

Shaving a bit won't make him look less hotter

Instagram

With his beard as his loyal companion, Barun effortlessly exudes a timeless charm.

Instagram

A vision in white making the days of his fans 'fully bright'.

Instagram

Growing a beard, making a statement.

Instagram

Beards are the new black: Staying trendy, staying bearded.

Instagram

Unleashing inner badass: Rocking a beard with utmost onfidence.

Instagram

Time to say 'bye' to Varun - your 'Arnav Singh Raizada'.

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

BTS’ Jungkook making his solo debut on July 14? Here’s what BIG HIT Music said
Find out More