 Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested From Ulhasnagar For Illegally Staying In India With Family
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested From Ulhasnagar For Illegally Staying In India With Family

Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested From Ulhasnagar For Illegally Staying In India With Family

Riya Barde, aka Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh, is known for her films and shows with actress Gehana Vasisth

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

Bangladeshi porn movie star Riya Barde was arrested from Ulhasnagar, near Mumbai, for illegally staying in India. Riya is also known as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh.

According to media reports, she was arrested by Ulhasnagar's Hill Line Police after they found out that she obtained an Indian passport using fake documents.

It is said that Riya's mother married a man from Amravati so that they can stay in India. The adult star was reportedly staying illegally with her mother and siblings. A report in Hindustan Times stated that police is looking for Riya's relatives who helped her in creating the fake passport.

Read Also
Who Is Riya Barde? Know About 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Porn Star Who Got Arrested For Illegally...
article-image

Serious charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including IPC Section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (using forged documents for cheating), 471 (using forged documents), and 34 (common intention) have been filed against Riya and her family members.

FPJ Shorts
'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility': Anand Mahindra Reacts As India Becomes The 3rd Most Powerful Nation On Lowy Power Index
'With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility': Anand Mahindra Reacts As India Becomes The 3rd Most Powerful Nation On Lowy Power Index
Iraqi Teen Collapses In Plane Headed To China, Dies After Emergency Landing In Kolkata
Iraqi Teen Collapses In Plane Headed To China, Dies After Emergency Landing In Kolkata
Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco
Sun Pharma Shares Rally In Green: Company Stocks Soar Despite Lab Test Fiasco
Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara Screening
Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara Screening

Reportedly, offenses have also been registered under sections of the Foreigners Act.

Sub-Inspector Sangram Malkar reportedly stated, "We found that Riya's mother Anjali is a resident of Bangladesh and she was living illegally in India with her two daughters, including Riya. Anjali married Arvind Barde, a resident of Amravati, claiming to be from West Bengal. She later got an Indian passport made by submitting fake birth certificates and other fake documents for herself and the children to prove her Indian identity."

Read Also
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Confesses To Sexually Assaulting Minor Ex- Employee: Police
article-image

Riya is known for her films and shows with actress Gehana Vasisth. She was reportedly arrested earlier in connection with a case related to prostitution.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Riya Barde? Know About 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Porn Star Who Got Arrested For Illegally...

Who Is Riya Barde? Know About 22-Year-Old Bangladeshi Porn Star Who Got Arrested For Illegally...

Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara...

Shocking Video: Jr NTR's Cut-Out Set On Fire By Unruly Fans Outside Hyderabad Theatre During Devara...

Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested From Ulhasnagar For Illegally Staying In India With Family

Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested From Ulhasnagar For Illegally Staying In India With Family

'Need To Stay Away From Religion': Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Adipurush Backlash, Tandav Controversy

'Need To Stay Away From Religion': Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Adipurush Backlash, Tandav Controversy

Shraddha Kapoor's Bouncer Pushes Fan Who Came Close To The Actress For Selfie At Mumbai Event...

Shraddha Kapoor's Bouncer Pushes Fan Who Came Close To The Actress For Selfie At Mumbai Event...