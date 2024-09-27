Bangladeshi Porn Star Riya Barde Arrested From Ulhasnagar For Illegally Staying In India With Family

Bangladeshi porn movie star Riya Barde was arrested from Ulhasnagar, near Mumbai, for illegally staying in India. Riya is also known as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh.

According to media reports, she was arrested by Ulhasnagar's Hill Line Police after they found out that she obtained an Indian passport using fake documents.

It is said that Riya's mother married a man from Amravati so that they can stay in India. The adult star was reportedly staying illegally with her mother and siblings. A report in Hindustan Times stated that police is looking for Riya's relatives who helped her in creating the fake passport.

Serious charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including IPC Section 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 468 (using forged documents for cheating), 471 (using forged documents), and 34 (common intention) have been filed against Riya and her family members.

Reportedly, offenses have also been registered under sections of the Foreigners Act.

Sub-Inspector Sangram Malkar reportedly stated, "We found that Riya's mother Anjali is a resident of Bangladesh and she was living illegally in India with her two daughters, including Riya. Anjali married Arvind Barde, a resident of Amravati, claiming to be from West Bengal. She later got an Indian passport made by submitting fake birth certificates and other fake documents for herself and the children to prove her Indian identity."

Riya is known for her films and shows with actress Gehana Vasisth. She was reportedly arrested earlier in connection with a case related to prostitution.