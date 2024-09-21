Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Confesses To Sexually Assaulting Minor Ex- Employee: Police

Jani Master |

Renowned Telugu choreographer Jani Master has confessed to sexually assaulting a former female employee, police confirmed. According to media reports, the police stated in the remand report that the victim was 16 when she was sexually abused. The report also added that the victim was abused multiple times for four years.

The woman, now 21 years old, alleged that she first met Jani Master at an event in 2017. Two years later, he offered her a position as an assistant choreographer, which she accepted. The alleged assault reportedly took place in a Mumbai hotel, where the choreographer and a group of dancers were staying during a show.

The accusations have led to Jani Master being suspended by the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and a prominent workers' union. On Thursday (September 19), the choreographer was taken into custody by Bengaluru police. Authorities have confirmed he will be transferred to Hyderabad for further investigation.

A day after Jani Master's arrest, his wife, Ayesha, also known as Sumalatha, responded to the allegations, stating that she needs evidence to justify his arrest. Speaking to the TV9 news channel, she said, "The allegation that the woman was harassed when she was 16 is disgusting. There is no truth in it. If the girl can show evidence, I will leave Master."

She further added, "I have been married to Master for the last 14 years and we have no children. I know him very well. His nature is not what is being alleged."

Jani Master gained fame for his work in films such as Stree 2, Baahubali and Pushpa: The Rise. However, the case has now cast a shadow over the his celebrated career.

Jani Master is also affiliated with actor-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party, which is currently allied with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party.