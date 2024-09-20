 Rape Accused Jani Master's Wife Ayesha Demands Proof After His Arrest In Sexual Assault Case: 'I Will Leave Him If...'
Jani Master's arrest, his wife, Ayesha, also known as Sumalatha, responded to the allegations, stating that she needs evidence to justify his arrest.

Shefali Fernandes Friday, September 20, 2024
Jani Master, who recently choreographed the Stree 2 song Aai Na featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, was arrested on September 19, 2024, by the Cyberabad police in connection with a sexual assault case filed by his former employee in Goa. He was later brought to Hyderabad after obtaining a transit warrant from the Goa court.

A day after Jani Master's arrest, his wife, Ayesha, also known as Sumalatha, responded to the allegations, stating that she needs evidence to justify his arrest. Speaking to the TV9 news channel, she said, "The allegation that the woman was harassed when she was 16 is disgusting. There is no truth in it. If the girl can show evidence, I will leave Master."

She further added, "I have been married to Master for the last 14 years and we have no children. I know him very well. His nature is not what is being alleged."

Talking about the sexual assault allegation, Ayesha said that the complainant said in several TV interviews that she owes her career to Master and is grateful to him.

"How is it that she never complained before? And how is it that after being on her own for the last one year, she suddenly surfaces to lodge a complaint against him?" she concluded.

The woman, who is now 21, alleged that he asked for 'sexual favours' if she wanted to work. According to the FIR, she received a call from Jani's team to join as an assistant choreographer. She stated that she was only 16 when he first assaulted her in a Mumbai hotel room, later, he threatened that if she complained or told anyone about it, she she would not find work.

Further, the woman revealed that whenever the opportunity arose, Jani sexually assaulted her. The 40-page document mentioned that the choreographer had been harassing and sexually assaulting her over the past six years since started working with him.

