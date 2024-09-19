 Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Goa In Sexual Assault Case By Ex-Colleague
Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Goa In Sexual Assault Case By Ex-Colleague

POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act and other relevant laws were invoked by the police at the time of investigation

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 01:19 PM IST
article-image
Jani Master

Stree 2 choreographer Jani Master, aka Shaik Jani, was arrested by the Cyberabad Police in Goa on Thursday (September 19). He was accused of sexual harassment and threats by a 21-year-old ex-employee.

As per the reports, the minor victim filed a complaint with the Raidurgam police. A 'zero FIR' was registered, and later the case was transferred to the Narsingi police station due to jurisdictional reasons.

The POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses) Act and other related legislation were invoked by the police during the investigation.

