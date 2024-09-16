 Stree 2 Choreographer Jani Master Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Woman Multiple Times, Booked
Sachin TUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Renowned choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, popularly known as Jani Master, was booked after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions. Jani was recently in news for choreographing the chartbuster, Aayi Nai, in Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's film, Stree 2.

According to reports, the complainant is a 21-year-old choreographer, who approached the Raidurgam police in Hyderabad to register her complaint. She stated that she had been working closely with Jani Master for the past few months, and added that she was assaulted by him during their outdoor shoots.

The complaint mentioned that the woman accused Jani Master of sexually assaulting her several times in Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad, and also at her residence in Narsingi.

Post her complaint, a zero FIR was filed and the case has now been transferred to the police in Narsingi.

Jani Master has been booked under several sections of the IPC including those for rape, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt to another human being. The DG of Women Safety Wing (WSW) Telangana, Shikha Goel, has assured of strict investigation and action.

Jani Master is yet to issue an official statement on the allegations.

For those unversed, Jani Master predominantly works as a choreographer in Telugu film industry, and he has choreographed several foot-tapping numbers in Kannada cinema as well.

In Bollywood, he has a number of songs to his credit, including Photocopy from Jai Ho, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya title track, Laal Peeli Ankhiyaan, and the latest ones being Aaj Ki Raat and Aayi Nai from Stree 2.

