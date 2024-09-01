 'Don't Know Anything...': Rajinikanth On Being Asked About #MeToo Row In Malayalam Film Industry (VIDEO)
Amid the storm in Mollywood surrounding sexual assault allegations against some top actors and directors, Rajinikanth reacted to the Hema Committee report.

Shefali Fernandes Updated: Sunday, September 01, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
The Hema Committee report contains shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals in the Malayalam film industry. Amid the storm in Mollywood surrounding sexual assault allegations against some top actors and directors, Rajinikanth reacted to the Hema Committee report.

On Sunday, September 1, the actor arrived at Chennai airport to a media frenzy. While he addressed questions about his films, he responded to inquiries about the #MeToo controversy in the Malayalam film industry and said, "I don’t know…I don’t know anything about that. Sorry."

Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently resigned as the President of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). He broke his silence on the findings of the Hema Committee Report and said, "We welcome the Hema Committee report. It was the right decision by the government to release that report. AMMA cannot answer all the questions. These questions should be asked from everyone. This is a very hardworking industry. Many people are involved in it. But everyone cannot be blamed for this. Those responsible will be punished, investigation is going on."

"We will cooperate in the investigation process. We are here only to set things right. I am not aware of any such power group. I am not a part of it. I have not read the Hema Committee report."

The actor added, "Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them."

Along with Mohanlal, all the members of the executive committee submitted their joint resignations.

The Justice Hema Committee report was released by the Kerala government on August 19, 2024. It was established in response to the 2017 actress assault case in the Malayalam cinema.

