WATCH: Rajinikanth Tries To Touch Amitabh Bachchan's Feet At Anant Ambani's Wedding - Here's What Happened Next

Two of the biggest legends of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth, were spotted under one roof, courtesy the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. A video from the wedding has now gone viral in which Rajinikanth can be seen trying to touch Big B's feet, and netizens couldn't help but gush about the frame.

In the video which is now splashed all over the internet, Rajinikanth and Big B can be seen greeting each other, and that is when the former bent to touch the latter's feet out of respect. However, Big B stopped him and instead, the two shared a warm hug.

They were seen chatting for quite some time, and their union at the wedding sent their fans into a tizzy. "Two legends in one frame," a user commented, while another wrote, "The humility and respect they have for each other...True superstars!"

Anant and Radhika got married on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, and Rajinikanth was also seen shaking a leg on Gallan Goodiyaan as the baraat reached the venue. In a rare moment, the superstar was seen dancing his heart out with Mukesh Ambani, Anant, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and others at the wedding.

On the wedding day, Rajinikanth also caught up with Shah Rukh Khan who greeted him with folded hands. SRK was also seen touching Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's feet as he went around and met the guests.

Anant and Radhika's wedding saw some of the biggest names of the country get together and the guest list boasted of names like Salman Khan, SRK, Mahesh Babu, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Katrina Kaif, among others.

International personalities like Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Tony Blair, Boris Johnson, John Cena, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, and others also flew down to India to attend the wedding.