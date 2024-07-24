Dhanush TROLLED For His Story Of Buying ₹150 Crore Chennai Home Near Rajinikanth's Residence: 'Why Is He Acting Like Outsider' (VIDEO)

Actor Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Raayan, which is slated to hit cinemas on July 26, 2024. At the audio launch of Raayan in Chennai, he shared a story of how he purchased his Rs 150 crore apartment in Poes Garden, near Rajinikanth's house.

However, he was brutally criticised by netizens for his speech, as he pretended to act like an outsider. He said, “If I knew buying a house in Poes Garden would have become such a big topic of conversation, I would have got a small apartment instead. Should a person like me not buy a house in Poes Garden? Should a person who was born on the streets remain living there till the end of their life,”

Check out the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The actor claimed that he manifested buying a 'small' house in Poes Garden. "It is a gift to the 16-year-old Venkatesh Prabhu (his birth name)," he concluded.

A user said, "Bro how can you compare this to Rajini??Rajini actually has struggled big time...Rajini was a complete outsider went from Bus Conductor to biggest star in India......Rajini can talk what he talks completely self made from nothing to super star."

Another user added, "Dude can't stop acting, even outside of cinema." A third comment read, "Everything and anything is about self-promotion for these fraudsters. Hypocrites."

"Its funny when a Nepo Kid like #Dhanush is talking about starting from a scratch.. Like, damm your family has a cinema background and you access it easily with no talents at all during your first few movies.. And you talk about being in streets? Do you know what is streets?” said a netizen.

Take a look at how netizens reacted:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Raayan is Tamil action thriller film, which has also been written and directed by Dhanush. The cast also includes S. J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Saravanan.