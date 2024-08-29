 'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid Malayalam #MeToo Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid Malayalam #MeToo Row

'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid Malayalam #MeToo Row

The victim, who hails from Kozhikode in Kerala, told the cops that Ranjith sexually abused him at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru in 2012

Sachin TUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Ranjith | File photo

As the Hema committee report opened a can of worms in the Malayalam film industry, a man, who does not want his name to be revealed, has come forward and accused Mollywood filmmaker Ranjith of sexually harassing him. He has also filed a complaint against him with the police now, 12 years after the harrowing incident.

According to a report in Onmanorama, the victim, who hails from Kozhikode in Kerala, told the cops that Ranjith sexually abused him at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru in 2012. He stated that Ranjith spotted him during the shoot of Bavuttiyude Namathil, which starred superstar Mammootty, and passed him his phone number by writing it on a piece of tissue paper.

"I met him at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru. He asked me to get naked, saying he wanted to see how I looked. He said my eyes were beautiful and asked me to do my eyebrows. I cannot say the things he did to me now," the victim told a local media portal on condition of anonymity.

The victim shared that he wanted to pursue movies back then but the incident left him scarred, and Ranjith too evaded him later.

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery
Bengaluru: 26-Year-Old Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Survivor, Who Suffered Complete Loss Of Vision, Regains 80-90% Eyesight With Advanced Eye Surgery
'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid Malayalam #MeToo Row
'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid Malayalam #MeToo Row
Star Footballer Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked, Controversial Posts Go Viral
Star Footballer Kylian Mbappe's X Account Hacked, Controversial Posts Go Viral
Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video Goes Viral
Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video Goes Viral
Read Also
Malayalam #MeToo: FIR Filed Against Actors Mukesh, Jayasurya After Minu Muneer Accuses Them Of...
article-image

For those unversed, Ranjith was amongst the first ones whose name cropped up in the Malayalam #MeToo row after Bengali actress Sreelekha Mitra lodged a police complaint against him, claiming he touched her inappropriately.

After the accusation came to light, Ranjith resigned as the Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman on August 25.

As several actresses accused Malayalam actors and filmmakers of sexual assault at workplace, superstar Mohanlal resigned as the president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Tuesday, August 27, along with all the members of the executive committee.

Read Also
Malayalam #MeToo: FIR Filed Against Actors Mukesh, Jayasurya After Minu Muneer Accuses Them Of...
article-image

A new committee will now be formed within two months and a stringent investigation has been ordered to verify the findings of the Hema report.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid...

'He Asked Me To Get Naked': Kerala Man Accuses Mollywood Director Ranjith Of Sexual Harassment Amid...

'Kicked Me In Stomach When I Was Pregnant': When Malayalam Actor Mukesh's First Wife Saritha Made...

'Kicked Me In Stomach When I Was Pregnant': When Malayalam Actor Mukesh's First Wife Saritha Made...

Malayalam #MeToo: FIR Filed Against Actors Mukesh, Jayasurya After Minu Muneer Accuses Them Of...

Malayalam #MeToo: FIR Filed Against Actors Mukesh, Jayasurya After Minu Muneer Accuses Them Of...

VIDEO: Salman Khan Fans Say 'Legend Is Getting Old' After He Struggles To Get Up From His Seat

VIDEO: Salman Khan Fans Say 'Legend Is Getting Old' After He Struggles To Get Up From His Seat

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Calling Out Rape, Item Number Culture On Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate: 'Been...

Kangana Ranaut Reveals Calling Out Rape, Item Number Culture On Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate: 'Been...