 Malayalam #MeToo: FIR Filed Against Actors Mukesh, Jayasurya After Minu Muneer Accuses Them Of Physical Abuse
Muneer has accused actors Mukesh M, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of both verbal and physical abuse during their collaborations on film projects

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 09:49 AM IST
article-image

An FIR has been registered against actor and CPI (M) MLA from Kollam, Mukesh M, following the complaint of actress Minu Muneer.

Kerala Police informed ANI on Thursday, "FIR has been registered against actor Mukesh, CPI (M) MLA from Kollam constituency. The FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint of an actress."

The police also added that another FIR has been registered against Actor Jayasurya on the complaint of the same actress, under section 354 which deals with intent to outrage modesty. Special Investigation Team (SIT) has taken the statement of the actress yesterday (Wednesday)."

Muneer has accused actors Mukesh M, Jayasurya, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu of both verbal and physical abuse during their collaborations on film projects.

Speaking to ANI, Muneer detailed her experiences, alleging a range of misconduct. "Once, as I was coming out from the toilet, Jayasurya hugged me from behind and even kissed me forcefully... After that, Idavela Babu expressed his interest in a sexual relationship with me," she claimed.

article-image

She further described troubling interactions with Maniyanpilla Raju, including inappropriate suggestions regarding her hotel accommodation.

The allegations surfaced shortly after the resignation of director Ranjith and actor Siddique from their positions in the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), following separate accusations against them.

Muneer's allegations were initially shared on her Facebook page, where she recounted a series of incidents dating back to 2013.

article-image

"I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Idavela Babu, Jayasurya, Advocate Chandrasekharan, production controller Noble and Vichu," Muneer wrote.

She stated that the abuse led her to leave the Malayalam film industry and relocate to Chennai.

In response to these serious accusations, actor Mukesh M, who is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly, issued a press release asserting his innocence.

"In response to the allegations raised against me and other film industry colleagues, I welcome the ongoing investigations. A fair and transparent inquiry is crucial to uncover the truth behind the accusations being discussed in the public domain," he said.

"As both an actor and a public representative, I hold a deep responsibility towards society. Coming from a family with a rich theatrical tradition, I am perhaps more capable than most of understanding the pain and concerns of those in the arts," he added.

article-image

"My mother, who began acting at the age of fourteen, continues to perform at the age of eighty-seven. I have no qualms with those who seek to politically target me. Similar accusations were made against me in 2018 as part of a political drama, which the public dismissed. In the face of those now attempting to judge me, I am providing certain clarifications backed by evidence to demonstrate my innocence," Mukesh M added in the press note.

Mukesh alleged that Muneer had previously sought financial assistance and attempted to blackmail him. "This group, which has been persistently blackmailing me for money, has now turned against me at this opportune moment," Mukesh stated.

He has called for a thorough and transparent investigation to clear his name.

The controversy is further intensified by the recent release of a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report, which outlines various cases of harassment and exploitation in the Malayalam film industry.

The report highlights the dominance of a small group of male figures within the industry and their control over its operations.

In light of these revelations, the Kerala government has decided to form a special investigation team to address the allegations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the formation of this team in response to growing public and media scrutiny. "In light of recent interviews and statements from several women in the Malayalam film industry detailing the hardships they have faced, we have convened a meeting with senior police officials to ensure a thorough investigation," read an official release from the Chief Minister's Office.

Malayalam #MeToo: FIR Filed Against Actors Mukesh, Jayasurya After Minu Muneer Accuses Them Of Physical Abuse

