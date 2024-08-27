Editorial: Kerala Cinema’s Ugly Underbelly Exposed By Hema Committee Report

Representative Image | File

The shocking findings of the Hema Committee that have now come to light have revealed the deep-rooted patriarchy and sexual exploitation prevalent in the Malayalam film industry. The report has come at a time when the rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata has already outraged the nation. Kerala’s ‘Me Too’ moment has exposed the gender imbalance and the stranglehold of a powerful ‘mafia’ on an industry that has grown in leaps and bounds recently. The committee headed by a retired judge of the Kerala High Court, Justice K Hema, and also comprising veteran actress Sharada and retired IAS officer K B Valsala Kumari, was constituted after the horrific abduction and sexual assault of an actress in 2017, allegedly at the behest of a superstar actor. The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) that came up in the wake of this incident urged the government to ensure justice for the rape survivor and address the issues that plagued women in the Malayalam film industry. After two years of extensive study and interviews with about 264 women, many of whom were reluctant to speak up for fear of losing their livelihoods or even their lives, the committee submitted its report in 2019. It took five years for the state government to release its findings while redacting 62 paragraphs to ostensibly provide anonymity to the victims and the perpetrators. Now the Kerala High Court has ordered the state government to submit the report in its entirety.

The report reveals the abysmal conditions under which female artistes work, often sans toilets or change rooms. The culture of seeking sexual favours in return for work is all-pervasive. Women are often harassed with midnight knocks on their hotel room doors during outdoor shoots; they are urged to ‘compromise’ and ‘adjust’ for job security, the report said. The report highlighted the atmosphere of fear that forced women in Malayalam cinema to compromise their dignity and self-respect. It found that a ‘mafia’ of about 15-20 very powerful figures controlled the Kerala film industry and even senior actors’ careers were dependent on their support. The case of veteran actor Thilakan comes to mind as his opposition to the powerful lobby led to an informal two-year ban on him. The report pointed out the acute gender disparity in pay and perks. It is this discrimination that the WCC fought against, for which they were mocked at by all-powerful Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). The most influential voices in Malayalam cinema such as Mohanlal and Mammooty, prominent members of AMMA, have been silent on the findings of the committee. The younger set of actors, too, has remained mum on the issue.

Are the winds of change finally blowing in Kerala cinema? The grave allegations against well known director and chairman of Kerala Chalachitra Academy Ranjith by a Bengali actress, Sreelekha Mitra, and against the general secretary of AMMA Siddique by a young actress have forced them to resign from their posts. With more revelations against actor and CPM MLA M Mukesh, under pressure, the Kerala government, which had till recently said the law would take its own course, has set up a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police officers to study the Hema Committee report. This is, however, seen as a farce and nothing but a time-wasting tactic as it is unlikely that all the 264 women who deposed before the Hema committee will appear before the SIT too to corroborate their charges. One of the members of the SIT is known to be close to the superstar who was accused of orchestrating the abduction and rape of the actress in 2017.

So, will the big fish get away? While resigning, Ranjith denied all the charges and alleged a right-wing conspiracy to defame the Left government in the state. The shocking inaction of the Pinarayi Vijayan government on this damning report has exposed the nexus between a section of the film industry and the Left government. This is not to say that sexual exploitation and deep-seated discrimination against women in cinema, especially junior artistes and lowly technicians, is not prevalent in other film centres. However, the extent of the malaise in Kerala has come to light courtesy the Hema Committee. It is now for the Malayalam film industry to stem the rot and ensure a secure working environment for women. Women must be encouraged to name their oppressors so that heads can roll and the fear that prevails in the industry is removed once and for all. Malayalam cinema has rightly been hailed as a trailblazer in many aspects, but a milieu that is so toxic and exploitative cannot be condoned.