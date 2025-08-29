Pakistan’s Military: A Career Of Privilege Amid Widening Poverty And Economic Decline | Representational Image

Unlike most countries, where military service is a patriotic calling, in Pakistan it has become the most attractive career choice for the youth. This is not because young men and women are consumed by martial zeal or a desire to defend the homeland. Rather, it is a matter of livelihood and opportunity, reinforced by the perks, security, and power that military affiliation guarantees.

The armed forces in Pakistan do not merely manage defence. They virtually run the state itself. Every elected government knows where the real power lies, and any political leader who dares to assert independence from military diktats is swiftly punished. Unsurprisingly, politicians in power prefer to fall in line, lest they should be sent to gallows or gaols.

The recent four-day skirmish with India clearly exposed this pattern. Despite suffering heavy blows to its Air Force, Pakistan rushed to seek a ceasefire. Yet, the Army Chief proclaimed himself a Field Marshal, and Independence Day celebrations saw medals showered on officers for “defeating” India.

Such theatrics help sustain the illusion of invincibility and reinforce why the armed forces remain the surest ladder to status and prosperity. For Pakistan’s youth, the attractions are obvious. The military is not just about guns and uniforms; it dominates business, real estate, construction, and marketing.

A 2021 UN report described military-linked enterprises as the “largest conglomerate in Pakistan”. From housing societies to factories, no private venture can match the military’s reach or resources. A uniform guarantees access to this empire, and with it, a life of privilege. While the generals fatten their coffers, ordinary Pakistanis sink deeper into misery.

The current budget raised defence spending by 20 per cent, even as outlays on education, health and job-creating projects were cut by 7 per cent. The economy, already propped up by IMF loans, shrank by $33.4 billion last year. Per capita income fell sharply by 11.38 per cent, dropping from $1,766 in 2022 to $1,568 in 2023.

The World Bank now estimates that nearly 44.7 per cent of Pakistanis live below the poverty line of $4.20 per day. Even more alarming, 16.5 per cent, close to 40 million people, survive on less than $3 a day, a dramatic rise from just 4.9 per cent a few years ago. Hunger, unemployment and inflation stalk the streets, while generals live in gated enclaves and expand their empires.

This stark contrast is the true tragedy of Pakistan. A bloated military, thriving on state resources, monopolises both politics and business. Meanwhile, poverty deepens, inequality widens, and democratic institutions weaken.

Unless the stranglehold of the armed forces is loosened, Pakistan’s youth will continue to chase the mirage of a comfortable military life, while the majority of their fellow citizens languish in deprivation.